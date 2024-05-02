This secluded home, located at 8638 Saskatchewan Drive NW, overlooks Hawrelak Park and the river valley and was formerly owned by businessman and the first owner of the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Pocklington.

It was first listed last year for $3.2 million, but the price later fell to $2.9 million before being temporarily taken off the market.

Pocklington, famous for bringing Wayne Gretzky to the Oilers, owned the NHL team from 1976 until 1998. The Oilers experienced their “Dynasty Era” in this period, winning five Stanley Cups with star players, including Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, and Paul Coffey.

Featuring seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an outdoor pool, hot tub, and patio, some of Edmonton’s most famous hockey deals have been negotiated inside the walls of this home.

Pocklington earned the ire of many Edmontonians when he famously traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

In 1982, Pocklington was shot in the home after being held hostage by a gunman for nearly 12 hours.

This home would have so many tales to tell if its walls could talk.

Pocklington, now 81, resides in Palm Springs and sold the house to a businessman in 1991, who has lived there with his family since.

“Get ready to indulge in the epitome of luxury living with this secluded, one-of-a-kind estate nestled in the prestigious Windsor Park enclave,” the home’s listing reads.

Constructed in 1940, the home is due for some upgrading but has a pretty great structure. Today’s open-concept layouts were clearly not in style when this home was built.

The kitchen, however, is recently updated, with a large window looking out to the river.

Imagine relaxing on this screened porch in the summer while overlooking the river. Pocklington probably found some peace here after that fateful night he chose to trade The Great One.

The surrounding neighbourhood also adds to the home’s hockey cachet. The new owner will practically be able to wave good morning across the river to current Oilers powerhouse Connor McDavid and owner Daryl Katz.

Would you buy this home? How would you upgrade it? Let us know in the comments.