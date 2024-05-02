A massive shopping plaza is in the works for a big area in Sherwood Park

A huge shopping plaza is being proposed on a prime spot of land in Sherwood Park, bringing more than 75,000 square feet of retail space.

The project, called Ever on Baseline Commercial Plaza, will see a nearly nine-acre parcel of land located off the Anthony Henday at Baseline Road and Broadmoor Boulevard re-developed to see approximately 76,189 square feet of retail space.

The whopping amount of retail space will span across seven buildings, ranging in size from 2,508 square feet to 30,486 square feet, along with 420 paved surface parking stalls.

According to the Ever Red website detailing the project, this site is expected to include opportunities for a grocery/big box anchor and a variety of retail and professional uses, including multiple drive-thru restaurants. The same company behind this proposed development has also made waves in Edmonton, with the US chain Krispy Kreme set to open its first Alberta outpost at the Ever Square at 4607 Calgary Trail NW.

Daily Hive has reached out to the developer of this project, but as of writing, has yet to hear back.