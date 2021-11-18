Two massive Christmas lights events open in Edmonton this weekend

Two of Edmonton’s most prominent Christmas lights events open this weekend, with more than a million lights on display between the two.

From light tunnels, displays, and more, you’ll surely get into the holiday spirit and get the perfect Instagram post too.

Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at Castrol Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season this Friday.

The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. This year’s light show will feature some favourite displays from previous years, including “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “The Night Before Christmas,” plus the new “Ornament Alley.”

Tickets start at $30.

When: November 19 to January 8, 2022

Address: Castrol Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30- $120. Tickets can be found here.

This winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. You can explore their outdoor experience on foot this year in two-hour time slots and participate in a variety of activities that will be available.

It opens on Friday and runs until January 9, 2022. You can visit from 2 pm to 10 pm.

When: From November 19 to January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here