Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

Events List

When: Early December

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

Tickets: Free

When: November 19 to January 9, 2022

Where: Longriders RV Park (23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons)|

Tickets: $23.50 for adults, $17.50 for children/seniors

When: November 19 to January 8, 2022

Where: Castrol Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport)

Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $30

When: December 3 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

Tickets: TBA

Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature

When: Early December

Where: Alberta Legislature

Tickets: Free

When: November 24 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children

When: November 27 to January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply

When: November 20

Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Tickets: Free