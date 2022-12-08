EventsChristmas

Two huge spots with Christmas lights around Edmonton open this weekend

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 8 2022, 4:11 pm
Two huge spots with Christmas lights around Edmonton open this weekend
Stony Plain Lane/Facebook | Candy Cane Lane
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Metallica

Fri, August 23, 6:00pm

Metallica
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Two spots in and around Edmonton are having their official Christmas light-up this weekend and there are loads of lights to check out.

One spot flicking on its lights is Stony Plain Lane, which is going to be one heck of a holiday sight.

It has grown to include a dozen streets that also have the fantastic Griswold House, which has gained international attention. It’s the real deal!

Photos from years past truly show how hard the street and community of Graybriar go for the holidays, and it’s certainly a must-visit this holiday season.

Stony Plain Lane/Facebook

Stony Plain Lane/Facebook

Stony Plain Lane/Facebook

The light-up is set for Saturday, December 10 from 5 to 9 pm, with popcorn, hot chocolate, singing, and more.

The event is free, however, non-perishable food and cash donations are encouraged and will go to the Parkland Food Bank.

Another iconic location opening this weekend is Candy Cane Lane, which officially starts on Saturday, December 10 and is open every evening until January 1. Lights will be on from 6 to 10 pm.

In addition to the dazzling lights, there will be sleigh rides, firepits, and food trucks on December 9 to 11, 16 to 18, and 21 to 23.

The event is free to hit up; however, food bank donations are strongly encouraged. Green donation bins will be set up along the lane to drop off your food bank items.

Stony Plain Lane

Where: Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Candy Cane Lane

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.