Light it up: The iconic Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton returns this week

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Dec 5 2022, 4:28 pm
@yegcandycanelane/Instagram

An iconic street in Edmonton lights up for the holidays this week, as Candy Cane Lane returns for another season.

Candy Cane Lane officially starts on Saturday, December 10 and is open every evening until January 1. Lights will be on from 6 to 10 pm.

In addition to the dazzling lights, there will be sleigh rides, firepits, and food trucks on December 9 to 11, 16 to 18, and 21 to 23.

On December 10, 17, and 23, Candy Cane Lane will be closed to vehicles from 5 to 11 pm. They encourage everyone to take a little longer to enjoy the lights while walking, sledding, skiing, biking, or getting down the lane however they wish.

The event is free to hit up; however, food bank donations are strongly encouraged. Green donation bins will be set up along the lane to drop off your food bank items.

Candy Cane Lane

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
When: December 10, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Tickets: Free

