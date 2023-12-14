Over 70 decked-out Jeeps paraded through Edmonton and it's so festive

NewsChristmas

Depending on your outlook, the word “convoy” either fills you with dread or makes you want to lay on the horn for a while. Either way, this convoy in Edmonton has nothing to do with any of that — it’s super adorable and a fantastic way to get people excited for the holidays while supporting great causes.

You may have noticed a long line of Jeeps parading through Edmonton the other night, decked out in all sorts of holiday decorations. It’s an annual tradition organized by TreadHead Garage, a local vehicle customization shop, and the Jeep Christmas Convoy just celebrated its 11th season.

The convoy, which took place on Sunday night, spread festive cheer with more than 70 decked-out Jeeps. The route began at Sir Wilfred Laurier Park and ended at the iconic Candy Cane Lane.

Just look at how cute some of these passengers are!

We love the attention to detail on each of these Christmas Jeeps. Everyone looked so happy to be there, and it’s even better knowing that the parade draws attention to local charities during this time of year.

In addition to this rad convoy, organizers accepted donations for the Edmonton Food Bank, the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, and Adopt-A-Teen in the days leading up to the festive tour.
You can learn more about TreadHead Garage and the Christmas Convoy here.

