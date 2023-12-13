17 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this January

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 17 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet

When: January 19 to 28

Cost: $247

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: January 18 to 25

Cost: $335

Mexico City

Airline: Flair/Volaris

When: January 15 to 23

Cost: $400

Honolulu

Airline: WestJet

When: January 12 to 18

Cost: $331

Maui

Airline: WestJet

When: January 8 to 16

Cost: $282

Seattle

Airline: United

When: January 12 to 18

Cost: $329

San Francisco

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 21 to 28

Cost: $268

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: January 12 to 19

Cost: $161

Minneapolis

Airline: WestJet

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $278

Halifax

Airline: Lynx

When: January 28 to February 5

Cost: $276

Houston

Airline: WestJet

When: January 15 to 21

Cost: $338

Orlando

Airline: Porter

When: January 21 to 27

Cost: $347

Vancouver

Airline: Flair

When: January 25 to 31

Cost: $102

Toronto

Airline: Flair

When: January 18 to 27

Cost: $118

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: January 20 to 26

Cost: $223

Atlanta

Airline: WestJet

When: January 18 to 25

Cost: $320

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet

When: January 15 to 23

Cost: $246

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!