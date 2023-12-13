NewsTravel Deals

17 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this January

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 13 2023, 10:01 pm
17 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this January
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock | MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 17 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $247

Puerto Vallarta

swoop edmonton mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $335

Mexico City

Mexico City

Mexico City/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair/Volaris
When: January 15 to 23
Cost: $400

Honolulu

honolulu

SCStock/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 18
Cost: $331

Maui

maui

Maui, Hawaii (MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock)

Airline: WestJet
When: January 8 to 16
Cost: $282

Seattle

port of seattle downtown skyline cruise ships f

Cruise ships in downtown Seattle. (Port of Seattle)

Airline: United
When: January 12 to 18
Cost: $329

San Francisco

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 21 to 28
Cost: $268

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 12 to 19
Cost: $161

Minneapolis

Vancouver to Minneapolis

Minneapolis (Shutterstock)

Airline: WestJet
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $278

Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia (Shutterstock)

Airline: Lynx
When: January 28 to February 5
Cost: $276

Houston

Edmonton flights winter

travelview/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 15 to 21
Cost: $338

Orlando

orlando disney world

Walt Disney World/Facebook

Airline: Porter
When: January 21 to 27
Cost: $347

Vancouver

downtown vancouver skyline single family neighbourhood snow winter

Downtown Vancouver skyline and a single-family neighbourhood during winter snowfall. (StandbildCA/Shutterstock)

Airline: Flair
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $102

Toronto

Toronto rents

brunocoelho/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $118

Cancun

Cancun, Mexico (Shutterstock)

Airline: Flair
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $223

Atlanta

calgary atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $320

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 15 to 23
Cost: $246

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop