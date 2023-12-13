17 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this January
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 17 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.
It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $247
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $335
Mexico City
Airline: Flair/Volaris
When: January 15 to 23
Cost: $400
Honolulu
Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 18
Cost: $331
Maui
Airline: WestJet
When: January 8 to 16
Cost: $282
Seattle
Airline: United
When: January 12 to 18
Cost: $329
San Francisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 21 to 28
Cost: $268
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: January 12 to 19
Cost: $161
Minneapolis
Airline: WestJet
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $278
Halifax
Airline: Lynx
When: January 28 to February 5
Cost: $276
Houston
Airline: WestJet
When: January 15 to 21
Cost: $338
Orlando
Airline: Porter
When: January 21 to 27
Cost: $347
Vancouver
Airline: Flair
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $102
Toronto
Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $118
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $223
Atlanta
Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $320
Phoenix
Airline: WestJet
When: January 15 to 23
Cost: $246
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!