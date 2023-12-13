Oilers dominate most searched NHL players in all of North America

North Americans are very interested in a few Edmonton Oilers players, at least that’s according to a map of the most-viewed player pages on HockeyReference.com.

The useful hockey stats website recently released its 2023 most-viewed NHL player pages in every Canadian province and American state. For the most part, two particular Oilers players covered the map, with just a few exceptions.

In Canada, hockey fans were obsessed with checking out Connor McDavid’s stats throughout his career. It makes sense, as McDavid had a historic season last year, becoming the first player in over two decades to score more than 150 points in a season.

Yet, in the US, the most popular player by far was Wayne Gretzky, whose video-game-like numbers seem to continue to captivate American hockey fans.

The most viewed Hockey Reference player page in each state and province in 2023… Can't say we're surprised. 😂 pic.twitter.com/w1uJRloFsy — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) December 12, 2023

There are a few exemptions to that rule. McDavid did capture eight US states, including Alaska, New York, Michigan, and for some reason Arizona. Gretzky wasn’t able to dethrone the current Oilers captain in any of the Canadian provinces.

As for states that were neither McDavid nor Gretzky, Pennsylvania’s most viewed was Sidney Crosby, Illionis’ was Patrick Kane, and Virginia and West Virginia were glued to Alexander Ovechkin‘s pursuit of the all-time goals record.

This is in stark contrast to 2022’s most-viewed for Hockey Reference, which had much more variety spread out between both states and provinces.

Sportify Wrapped: Hockey Edition! 🏒 Who was the most viewed player and team in your state? The most viewed player pages on a single day? Or the top 10 players of 2022? Find out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/864IngXzEV — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) December 15, 2022

Predictably, Gretzky and McDavid came first and second as the most-viewed players of 2023. Leon Draisaitl wound up as the seventh most-viewed player on the site.

Connor McDavid’s historic MVP season made him the most viewed Hockey Reference player page in 2023 pic.twitter.com/e4RMr013CU — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) December 12, 2023



As for which team pages were most popular on the site throughout 2023, the Oilers didn’t do nearly as well. However, Edmonton does seem to have a stranglehold on Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Canadian territories.

The most viewed team page in each state and province this year. What stands out to you? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dsls0gGNYb — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) December 12, 2023

As the Oilers try to push for a Stanley Cup this season, maybe their influence will bleed into some of those northern states without an NHL team like Montano, Idaho, and North Dakota.