Light it up: The iconic Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton returns next week

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Nov 28 2023, 7:54 pm
Light it up: The iconic Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton returns next week
An iconic street in Edmonton lights up for the holidays next week as Candy Cane Lane returns for another season.

Candy Cane Lane officially starts on Friday, December 8, and is open every evening until January 1. Lights will be on from dusk to 11 pm.

In addition to the dazzling lights, there will be sleigh rides, firepits, and food trucks from December 8 to 10, 15 to 17, 21 to 23, and 27 to 29.

On December 9, 16, and 23, Candy Cane Lane will be closed to vehicles from 5 to 11 pm. Everyone is encouraged to take a little longer to enjoy the lights while walking, sledding, skiing, biking, or getting down the lane however they wish.

The event is free to hit up; however, food bank donations are strongly encouraged. Green donation bins will be set up along the lane to drop off your food bank items.

Candy Cane Lane

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
When: December 8, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Tickets: Free

With files from Laine Mitchell

Christmas
+ Christmas
