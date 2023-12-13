Edmonton's Deep Freeze winter festival is back next month and it sounds FROSTY

Edmonton loves its winter festivals, and the start of Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival is a little over a month away!

Step into Alberta Avenue District with the festival set to transform the winter landscape with this year’s theme, Under the Toad Stool, a “joyous celebration of foraging and a nostalgic return to our Alberta roots.”

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is a free family event uniting Ukrainian, French Canadian, Franco-African, Indigenous (Métis, Inuit, Cree), Latin American, and Asian influences.

Enjoy tons of free activities, including stopping by Pipon Village and throwing on a pair of snowshoes; gathering around an open fire for bannock, tea, and cultural teachings; and joining in the festivities celebrating the Olde New Year.

There will also be plenty of light installations to marvel at, ice sculptures, and street hockey matches.

The festival added on its website that pending the receipt of grant support, it’s set to undergo the potential extension of Deep Freeze programming until February 28, 2024. Fingers crossed!

When: January 20 and 21, 2024

Where: Alberta Avenue District

Cost: Free