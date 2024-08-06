Chick-fil-A is set to open a third Edmonton location next year

Edmonton’s first Chick-fil-A may not have even opened its doors yet, but we have exciting news that a third location is in the works.

Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based chicken chain, will open another YEG outpost in The Meadows neighbourhood, with the spot slated to open in the second quarter of 2025.

While not much is known about the third outpost just yet, Chick-fil-A told Dished that each new restaurant is expected to create up to 120 jobs for the community.

The chicken chain is set to open its first Alberta location at West Edmonton Mall. Construction on the new space is well underway, and it’s expected to open later this summer.

A second Chick-fil-A outpost at South Edmonton Common is also in the works, with a targeted opening next spring.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A announced grand plans for Alberta, aiming to open 20 restaurants in the province by 2030. Calgary will also be getting in on the action, with a location opening on Macleod Trail in Spring 2025.

It’s exciting news for Albertans, who won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the American chain’s signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries.

Address: 4004 17th Street NW, Edmonton

