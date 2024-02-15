One of Edmonton’s most magical restaurants is set to open a brand-new location very soon.

Edmonton’s first floral restaurant, Brew and Bloom, is opening a new space this spring, and it will be bringing its secret garden vibes to even more Edmontonians.

While the address of the new space has yet to be shared, Brew and Bloom has revealed that it will be somewhere in YEG’s southside.

The restaurant is known for its stunning floral displays of thousands of silk flowers and elegant decor that make it a truly unique spot in the city for brunch, dinner, or even just a coffee.

Brew and Bloom’s current location at 10550 115th Street has spots where you can dine underneath a whimsical flower tree or inside a flower house for the most Instagram-worthy snaps, and we can only imagine that the installations in the new space will be just as glorious.

Florals play a huge part in not just the decor but also the menu, with signature drinks featuring flavours like rose and lavender.

Dishes on the menu include playful takes on classics such as the French onion burger, or the chicken fettuccine alfredo, which comes complete with pink pasta.

Stay tuned for more details on the official opening of the new Brew and Bloom location.

Address: 10550 115th Street, Edmonton

