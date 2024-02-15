European-inspired Bar Henry opens its doors in Edmonton

If you’re looking for a taste of Italy right here in Edmonton, a new aperitivo bar concept has just opened downtown.

Bar Henry, a new European-inspired cocktail bar, has just opened inside the Henry Singer flagship store in Edmonton’s Ice District.

The intimate space sits around 30 people, and it takes inspiration from modern Italian design with burl wood panelling, leather furnishings and warm backlighting.

“We are creating a warm and sophisticated space, with an intimate energy found in the typical European or Italian bar, which isn’t the bar or pub you think of in Canada,” said Jordan Singer, president of Henry Singer.

The bar is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday from 4:30 pm until late, where it will be serving a selection of wines and cocktails, but it will soon have daytime hours too for espresso.

The food menu has been brought to life by restaurateur Daniel Costa, founder of Bar Bricco, Uccellino and Corta 32, and it’s based on snack dishes called “spuntino,” in Italian.

“The food is snacky, light and quick bites, but the pace is leisurely and a place where we want people to feel like it is their second home,” Costa said.

Address: 10220 103th Avenue NW, Edmonton

