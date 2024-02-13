P.F. Chang's is offering free dumplings if you've been dumped

Valentine’s Day might be just around the corner, but let’s face it: not everyone is going to be in the lovey-dovey spirit. Especially those who are recently single.

If you’re in those not-so-fun early days of a breakup, P.F. Chang’s is easing the pain by letting you exchange your stories of heartbreak for free dumplings.

All diners need to do to claim the offer is to text 204-815-6197 with “CHANGSDUMPlings” before sharing their breakup stories.

As much as you may want to drag your ex in the name of free food, make sure to leave out any identifiable info such as full names, phone numbers, photographs, and addresses.

In exchange for your tears, you’ll be given instructions on how to get six free shrimp or pork dumplings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.F. Chang’s Edmonton (@pfchangsedmonton)

The dumplings can be claimed alongside any P.F. Chang’s purchase of $1 or more from now until February 29 (excluding February 14).

We’re not saying your heartbreak is worth it, but you may as well get some free dumplings out of it.

Address: 6303 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram