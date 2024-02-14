Famoso Pronto Pizzeria opens in Edmonton

A new Famoso Pizzeria has just opened in Edmonton, and the outpost is focused on quick and convenient dining options.

Famoso Pronto Pizzeria, which has opened on the corner of 170th Street and 100th Avenue, aims to serve customers the authentic Neapolitan pizza they know and love from the chain in a variety of ways.

The new location offers sit-down service in a modern and inviting dining room, perfect for an evening out with family or friends.

However, the Famoso Pronto concept also allows customers to order directly from the counter for a quick lunch or takeout option.

“With this new service option, Famoso is ready to serve an even better experience to the residents of West Edmonton and beyond,” the restaurant said in a press release.

Famoso captures the taste of Italy using imported Italian bell ovens and fresh ingredients to create their authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

Famoso also has a wide range of dishes, including Porchetta sandwiches and tapas like Calabrese fried potatoes and calamari, as well as housemade tiramisu.

The chain, which was founded in Edmonton in 2007, has eight other outposts across the city.

Famoso Pronto Pizzeria

Address: 17007 — 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram