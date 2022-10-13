Boba Boy, an adorable bubble tea chain based in Canada, just opened a new location in Edmonton.

Located at 20013 Lessard Road NW, this is the first Alberta location for the popular spot. There are several other locations in Ontario and BC, and one in San Diego, California, as well.

With a reputation as a must-try place for anyone who loves bubble tea, this new place is bound to become one of the best places to get bubble tea in Edmonton.

These trendy drinks have become extremely popular, partly because of the adorable logo, but mostly because of the great drinks made with fresh ingredients and handmade tapioca.

Known best for its luxury milk teas and specialty slushes and smoothies served in long tubes, there are also lattes, fruit teas, and tasty bobacinnos.

There are over 15 milk teas alone, with flavours like honeydew, red bean, matcha, and grass jelly. There are many specialty slushies as well, with fruit options like watermelon and dessert-style drinks like the Oreo coco.

There are also a number of options for drinks in several categories, like the black sugar series, Yakult fruit teas, fresh juice, and bobacinnos.

Next time you’re craving a boba-style drink, check this new concept out.

Boba Boy – Edmonton

Address: 20013 Lessard Road NW, Edmonton

