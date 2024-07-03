World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Edmonton next month

Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around” with the world’s biggest bouncy castle landing in Edmonton next month, per the event’s website.

Your ticket to The Big Bounce includes a dedicated timeslot in the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle filled with completely customized inflatable attractions. You’ll also have three hours of unlimited access to The Giant, which stretches 300 metres long; Air Space, filled with spaceships, aliens, and giant planets; and Sport Slam, packed with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes. The event also took over Surrey, BC, last year, with dates running from mid-August until early September, a similar time frame as when Edmonton’s is set to occur.

Tickets start at just $22; however, the events are expected to sell out and advanced tickets are encouraged.