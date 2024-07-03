A hotel nestled in the mountains was just named the best in Canada

Pack your bags and get ready for some mountain views! The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel has been voted Canada’s Leading Hotel in the 31st World Travel Awards.

It’s no surprise that the iconic hotel in Banff National Park nabbed the prestigious award. It was hailed as Alberta’s Leading Resort in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and also was named the top hotel in Canada last year, so it has been shown plenty of love over the years.

Other nominees for the prestigious title included another hotel in Alberta, the Fairmont Palliser in Calgary, and another Fairmont property in Vancouver, along with Muir Halifax and the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal.

The hotel was also nominated for Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite and Alberta’s Leading Resort, but lost to the Lakeview Suite at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

As for the Leading Hotel in North America, that title went to the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.