The City of Edmonton is hiring and many jobs pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, with some providing outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from accountants to peace officers to labourers.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Manager of payroll and employee records

Who should apply: Make sure City of Edmonton employees get paid on time! As the manager of payroll and employee records, you’ll be supporting the strategic goals of the City’s Employee Service Centre. You’ll be a key contributor in developing payroll policies, processes, and procedures to promote efficiency and consistency across the organization.

Salary: $89,766 to $128,237 per year

Apply here

Council executive assistant

Who should apply: If policies, procedures, and the inner workings of City Council sound exciting to you, this unique opportunity may be the role for you. As executive assistant for City of Edmonton Ward tastawiyiniwak councillor Karen Principe, you will be part of a team working to further the objectives of the councillor’s office in an ever-changing and fast-paced work environment.

Salary: $75,796 to $95,419 per year

Apply here

Facility and fleet coordinator

Who should apply: If you’re organized and have a knack for infrastructure planning, construction, or design, this job is responsible for everything from short and long-term strategic facility and land planning to managing leased vehicles on behalf of the City of Edmonton.

Salary: $43.10 to $54.11 per hour

Apply here

Emergency management officer

Who should apply: This critical role ensures the City of Edmonton is prepared to respond to and recover from various disasters or emergencies. Key responsibilities include exercising emergency management tasks such as mitigation, prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery within an “all hazards” approach.

Salary: $87,152 to $124,502 per year

Apply here

IT project manager

Who should apply: If you have proven experience in the world of information technology, this may be your next role. As an IT project manager, you’d be responsible for delivering a variety of project components on schedule and budget, while ensuring work conforms to requirements and is acceptable to those requesting it.

Salary: $98,559 to $125,619 per year

Apply here

Labourer

Who should apply: This position is responsible for keeping Edmonton’s recreation facilities in top shape. As a labourer, you’ll be responsible for everything from setting up and taking down equipment for facility events, programs, and sports activities to seasonal tasks like mowing the lawn and snow removal and helping customers with equipment needs.

Salary: $49,076 to $65,358 per year

Apply here

Community standards peace officer

Who should apply: This profession includes protecting Edmonton residents and ensuring a sense of safety and security for all. These roles provide enforcement needs within our communities, along the river valley, and throughout our transit system, including buses, LRT, and transit stations.

Salary: $77,633 to $88,921 per year

Apply here

Communications coordinator

Who should apply: Have a way with words? The communications coordinator works collaboratively with team members to develop and execute communications plans and strategies. This role requires exceptional writing and editing skills, strong attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks effectively.

Salary: $71,278 to $89,606 per year

Apply here