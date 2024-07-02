Pack the SPF: Edmonton's about to see its first 30°C day of 2024

If the rain and mild temperatures we’ve experienced so far this year have you wondering where summer’s been, get ready, because a big blast of heat is on the way with Edmonton’s first 30°C day of the year in the forecast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) weekly forecast, Edmonton will begin the week with mild temperatures and potentially a thunderstorm, followed by days of sunshine and scorching-hot temperatures.

This weekend is set to be especially hot and sunny, with a high of 25°C on Saturday and 29°C on Sunday.

Monday is set to be the hottest day in the forecast, with our first 30°C day seen in 2024 so far.

It’ll be the perfect weekend to hit one of Edmonton’s fantastic outdoor pools, enjoy a river float, or lay on the beach at one of our dozens of beautiful nearby lakes.

If you’re looking for something to do within the city, there are tons of wicked outdoor events happening this weekend, including the Edmonton International Street Performer’s Festival and the Edmonton Jerk Festival.

So, be sure to get outdoors, pack some sunscreen, and enjoy it (though we won’t blame you if you would rather hide inside with the AC on)!