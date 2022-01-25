7 best places to get a salad in Edmonton

Salad is underrated. They’re great any time of the day, whether you’re looking for a light meal on the go or a heartier option for dinner.

Edmonton is a community with so many amazing cafes, restaurants, and bars. It’s nice to know where to find the best salad when we’re feeling like getting our greens in.

Here are seven of the best places to get a salad in Edmonton.

Offering daily prepped and made-to-order salads with fresh ingredients is the Greenhouse Health Food Eatery. You can order salads, schedule greenhouse express meals, and even buy many of the in-house-made salad dressings in jars. Find small and large salads here with inspirations from Brazil and the Caribbean.

Address: 8623 112 St NW, Edmonton

Kb & Co will soon be opening its third location in Edmonton, and that’s because of how popular it has become. Entirely plant-based, the salads here have international flavours, packed with greens, grains, and unique superfoods. The Sweet Superfood salad is packed with mixed greens, quinoa, micro-greens, beets, avocado, apple, strawberries, red onion, red pepper, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, maca protein crumble, and strawberry balsamic mint dressing. And that’s just one salad!

Address: 5244 Windermere Blvd, Edmonton

Address: Fox One Tower – 10224 104 Street NW, Edmonton

The veg-centric greens here make eight different and completely original salads. All you do is pick your protein, meat or meat-free, and add it to any of the delicious salads. Classics like the Caesar use ingredients like spicy sunflower seeds, parm flakes, egg, balsamic crema, and avocado caesar dressing to set them apart.

Address: Unit 921, 5015 – 111 Street NW, Edmonton

Casual pubs often specialize in burgers and sandwiches, so it’s important to know which spots do salad well when you need one. The grub at The Next Act is fantastic, and so are the salads. The Caesar and arugula salad are great, and so is the house salad, a mixed greens-based dish with pea shoots, almonds, grapes, strawberries, and topped with housemade white balsamic honey vinaigrette.

Address: 8224 104 St NW, Edmonton

Biera is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and the salads on the menu are some of their best items. The normally plain wedge salad is wildly creative here, made with jalapeño kefir dressing, bacon, shallots, and fried sunflower seeds. The Chicory and BC Pear Salad is an original creation made with exciting flavours of burnt orange, pistachio, and heirloom basil.

Address: 9570 76 Ave NW, Edmonton

As one of the top spots in Alberta, it’s no surprise that Bündok has a few fantastic salads on the menu. Several grilled and roasted vegetable dishes could be considered salads, but the classic leafy green dishes here are a must-order. Made with a base of massaged kale, the kitchen dresses the salad beautifully with cabbage, kohlrabi, puffed wild rice, and yeast vinaigrette.

Address: 10228 104 St NW, Edmonton

Hungry Birds is a fun and quick healthy food spot that offers salads, wraps, and bowls. Four different made-to-order salads are available on the menu, from a chicken Caesar to a noodle-based salad with plenty of greens and shredded rotisserie chicken.

Address: 4211 106 Street Unit 182, Edmonton

