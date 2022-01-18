The healthy, plant-based, casual cafe and eatery Kb & Co recently announced it would be opening a third Edmonton location in February.

Considered one of the best places to get healthy fast food in Edmonton, this new location will be in the Newcastle area of Edmonton, at 16715 127 Street.

The other two outposts in Edmonton are in the downtown core and the Windermere community. St. Albert and Sherwood Park each have one location, and Calgary and Kelowna also have a Kb & Co in their city.

Kb & Co is quick and convenient for people on the go. The bright and welcoming space is for anyone that hopes to sit down and stay for a while. All of the food here is plant-based, with everything from light smoothies to hearty bowls.

Breakfast, greens, wraps, sandwiches, sweet treats, and more can be enjoyed for whatever your nutritional needs are. The oat and hempseed berry waffles are a great example of how many dishes here offer a guilt-free treat.

Whether it’s in a smoothie, a grain bowl, or a latte, there are many opportunities to get your superfoods in for the day here, too, like maca root, blueberries, or something rare and fun to try, like bentonite clay.

Maybe you’ve been a vegan your entire life, or perhaps you love eating meat with every meal; either way, Kb & Co is a non-judgmental place that everyone can enjoy.

Stay tuned for more details and announcements about the exciting opening of the new Kb & Co spot coming to North Edmonton.

Kb & Co

Address: 16715 127 Street, Edmonton

Instagram