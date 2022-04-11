Looking for the best poutine in Edmonton?
The staple of fries, gravy, and cheese curds is one of the greatest Canadian culinary dishes ever created and YEG has some seriously amazing spots to try.
From the more traditional creations to some that are a little more out there, here is a list to find the best poutine in Edmonton you need to try at least once.
Leopold’s Tavern
Leopold’s Tavern has some of the best poutines in the city, from the classic version made the proper Quebec way, to new takes, like the buffalo chicken ranch poutine. If you’re really feeling up for it, try the massive Punchbowl Poutine, wishing in at over eight pounds.
Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
La Poutine
They are stacked, they are filling, and they are mighty delicious. Poutine from La Poutine is one of a kind, with classics to more unique creations like The P.B., The Perogy, and of course, The Donair. So order one up and dig in, you deserve it.
Address: 8720 109th Street, Edmonton
The Common
Much like The Common’s exquisite setting, its poutine is a thing of beauty. Kennebec fries, cheese curds and herb red wine gravy. What’s not to love?
Address: 9910 109th Street NW, Edmonton
OEB
Everyone who has ever been to OEB loves it, and the same goes for anyone who has tried one of the many breakfast poutines there. There are 10 to choose from, made with poached eggs, duck fat fries, and gourmet toppings like scallops, short rib, and ahi tuna, to name just a few.
Address: 56-10240 124th Street, Edmonton
Address: 10174 100A Street, Edmonton
MyFRIES Poutinerie
Offering up its take-and-bake creations, MyFRIES Poutinerie offers over 1,000 combinations, so you can load your fries just the way you like them.
Address: 18481 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton
Blowers & Grafton
Bringing a taste of the east coast to Edmonton, Blowers & Grafton’s poutine doesn’t disappoint, with mouth-watering donair sauce on its Halifax Donair Poutine to its Pictou County Poutine, complete with a secret sauce that comes from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. It’s a treat worth trying.
Address: 10550 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Address: 6255 Currents Drive, Edmonton
Chartier
Definitely one of the best (and most affordable) poutines on this list, comes from the fancy Chartier restaurant. The poutines here are made with triple-cooked, hand cut fries, Montreal style gravy, and homemade cheese curds straight from the Old School Cheesery.
Address: #102 5012, 50th Street, Beaumont
The Provincial Kitchen & Bar
The Provincial’s Duck Poutine is one for the books. Caked in gravy, cheese curds and green onions, this towering load of poutine will have you coming back for more.
Address: 4211 106th Street Unit 160, Edmonton
With files from Laine Mitchell