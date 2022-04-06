Yomie’s Yogurt, “Canada’s first yogurt smoothie brand,” is opening its first location in Edmonton this week.

Offering an authentic, natural yogurt drink to promote a healthier lifestyle, this spot actually ferments its product in-house.

The flagship store for this brand is in Toronto, and this YEG outpost will be at 10746 82nd Avenue NW when it opens on Saturday, April 9.

A few of the kinds of Yogurt drinks include lemon aloe, creamy avocado, strawberry, and even the superfood red dragonfruit.

The Teagurt series is super popular at Yomie’s, which is a fruity tea slushy drink mixed with creamy house-made yogurt.

Jasmine green tea is used to make these thirst-quenching summer drinks, available in three different fruit flavours.

Milk and tea and bubble tea-like drinks are also served here, but with a healthier, slightly more unique version of the popular item.

Instead of tapioca pearls, Yomie’s Yogurt actually uses purple rice, which gives an amazing texture to the drink but is an alternative that’s better for you.

Stop by this new smoothie spot and see what the popular yogurt brand is all about.

Yomie’s Yogurt

Address: 10746 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram