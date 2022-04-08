8 sweet spots to grab the best Easter treats in Edmonton

Easter is almost here, which means searching for the best Easter treats in Edmonton for the occasion.

Easter Sunday this year falls on Sunday, April 17, so there’s a little over a week to prepare for it.

We’ve taken the leg work out of finding out who has what and where to find it. The Easter Bunny may hide all of the chocolate eggs, but this list reveals exactly where to go.

These are the eight best bakeries, shops, and stores to find Easter treats in Edmonton this year.

Mini Egg Buttercream Cakes

These exquisitely baked cakes are made not just with buttercream but an in-house recipe using Mini Eggs. There are also, of course, Mini Eggs perches on top of the cake for a colourful and tasty garnish.

Address: 7929 104th Street NW, Edmonton

DIY Easter Kits and Easter Egg Chocolate Pecan Cookies

The Easter Egg Chocolate Pecan Cookies are the hot this year, but there are bound to be other sweet treats to try. If you want to bring some of the fun home, grab enough of the DIY Easter Kits to decorate with the whole family.

Address: 28 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary

Robin Egg Cake and DIY Kits

DIY Kits are popular this year, and the ones here come with icing, sprinkles, cookies, and more. There’s also a Robin Egg cake with your choice of chocolate, vanilla, carrot, or red velvet flavours.

Address: 41 Broadway Blvd #6, Sherwood Park

Mini Egg Meringues and Mini Egg Cakes

This popular bakery often has mini-cakes with a feature flavour every month, and this month it’s Mini Eggs. Adding even more variety, there will also be fluffy Mini Egg meringues with a chocolate drizzle.

Address: 10334 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Easter Cookies

Cookies of birds and bunnies and more are colourfully decorated here, so grab a basket full and start hiding them around the house.

Address: 6820 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Hot Cross Bun Parfaits

These Triple Chocolate Hot Cross Buns are made with chocolate mousse and crushed-up chocolate eggs. It’s the perfect treat for chocolate lovers combined with the beautifully baked bread from this popular chain.

Address: Various locations

Mini Egg Cupcakes

Fuss is one of the best cupcake shops in Edmonton, and we are so thankful the kitchen team has decided to make Mini Egg feature flavours.

Address: 2339 Rabbit Hill Road NW, Edmonton

Address: 17298 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Address: 9637 167th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Easter Cupcakes, Donuts, Cookies, and more

You can have all the Easter goodness at Flirt, a la carte or by grabbing an Easter box. Decorated cupcakes, donuts, cookies, macarons, and more make fun a fun variety to bring home to eat or hide from the kids.

Address: 9124 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

