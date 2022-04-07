Edmonton patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)

Are you desperate to know all of the best patios in Edmonton to hit this season?

We’ve got you covered.

Warm weather is here, and the sun is out, which means patios and people watching are both back. It can be overwhelming to decide where to go, how to get there, or the best way to hop from one to the next.

We’ve designed a comprehensive map perfect for whenever you’re looking for some patio fun.

We’d still recommend checking out the socials of these places before heading down to make sure the patios are up and running on a particular day you’d like to visit.

Here’s a running list of Edmonton patios to dine at:

Ampersand 27 – 10612 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Baijiu – 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Beer Revolution – 11736 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Biera – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Black Dog Freehouse – 10425 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Blue Plate Diner – 12323 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Bodega 124 Street – 12417 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Bodega Highlands – 6509 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Boxer – 10315 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cafe Blicyclette – 8627 91st Street, Edmonton

Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

The Canadian Brewhouse – 9538 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Cask & Barrel – 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Central Social Hall – 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Clementine – 11957 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The Common – 9910 109th Street NW, Edmonton

The Confederation Lounge – 10065 100st Street NW, Edmonton

El Cortez – 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

CRAFT Beer Market – 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Duggan’s Boundary Irish Pub – 9013 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Earls Jasper – 11830 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The Gardens – 10048 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

The Glass Monkey – 5842 111st Street NW, Edmonton

Hart’s Table & Bar – 14229 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

JOEY Bell Tower – 10310 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Julio’s Barrio – 10450 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Kelly’s Pub – 10156 10th Street NW, Edmonton

Little Brick – 10004 90th Street NW, Edmonton

Longroof Brewing Co. – 9916 72nd Avenue NW #104, Edmonton

Malt & Mortar – 10416 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Marc – 9940 106th Street, Edmonton

MKT – 10403 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Next Act – 8224 104th Street NW, Edmonton

O2’s Jasper Avenue – 11026 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

O’Byrne’s Irish Pub – 10616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The Parlour Italian Kitchen – 10334 108th Street NW, Edmonton

La Petite Iza – 10926 88th Avenue NW 3rd floor, Edmonton

The Pint – 8032 104th Street NW, Edmonton

The Pint Public House – 10125 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Pip – 10403 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Polar Park Brewing Company – 10416 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Rebel Food and Drink – 9112 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Riverside Bistro – 1 Thornton Court NW, Edmonton

Rocky Mountain Icehouse – 10516 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Say Uncle – 10184 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Sherlock Holmes – 10012 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Spotlight Cabaret – 8217 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Sugarbowl – 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tavern on Whyte – 10507 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tiramisu – 10750 124th Street, Edmonton

Tzin Wine and Tapas – 10115 104th Street NW, Edmonton

The Workshop Eatery – 2003 91st Street SW, Edmonton