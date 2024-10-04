If you missed out on the dazzling northern lights show put on across Alberta earlier this year, this weekend is shaping up to give you a decent chance to see them brightly again in Edmonton.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration daily charts, Edmonton is well within the likelihood of aurora’s visibility tonight and tomorrow.

The University of Alberta’s Aurora Watch also suggests that it should be a very good weekend for aurora spotting.

“Two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are in bound and will arrive on October 4 and October 6. This will likely result in some pretty impressive aurora at our latitude, if the clouds are willing,” the watch stated.

For those hoping to experience the lights and take a photo this weekend, we rounded up four of the best viewing locations for these gorgeous natural light displays.

These locations are all within the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve, a 300 sq km area east of Edmonton dedicated to reducing artificial light.

The Dark Sky Preserve is part of the larger Beaver Hills UNESCO Biosphere, which focuses on the conservation of biodiversity and cultural diversity, as well as culturally and environmentally sustainable economic development, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Elk Island National Park

Whether you’re hitting the trails, trying to see some buffalo, or, of course, stargazing, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. The Lakeview Trail at this prestigious national park offers a panoramic view of Astotin Lake and illustrates the sharp contrast between aspen forest and black spruce bog. It’s an ideal spot for a perfect shot of the northern lights!

Address: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area

An easy drive from Edmonton or Sherwood Park, the Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area is another prime light-viewing destination. It’s also a multi-use area with several wildlife management programs, boasting a wide range of habitats that support numerous wildlife species, such as coyotes, deer, elk, foxes, moose, and lynx.

Address: 52365 Range Road 210, Sherwood Park

You might also like: The $3.1M penthouse at JW Marriott Edmonton is for sale and it's WILD

There's a huge park in Edmonton you can only access by boat

A beautiful piece of Edmonton's history just saw a $100K price drop

Strathcona Wilderness Centre

The Strathcona Wilderness Centre is a year-round destination for outdoor adventure. It offers many forested hiking trails, picnic sites, and, of course, a fantastic spot for stargazing.

Address: 52535 Range Road 212, Uncas

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park

In addition to being a designated Important Bird Area, Alberta Parks offers a number of guided walks, information booths, and amphitheatre shows related to dark skies and nocturnal ecology.

Address: 20514 Secondary Highway 623, Camrose County

How is the forecast?

The less cloud cover in Edmonton, the better, to truly experience the northern lights. Apart from the chance of showers this evening, the weekend isn’t shaping up too badly!

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast for Edmonton, tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers this evening and after midnight.

Saturday and Sunday night look even better and are set to be clear in the evenings.

Pack your patience, and let’s hope the cloud cover stays away this weekend. We’ve got some northern lights to enjoy!

With files from Allison Stephen