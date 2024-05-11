Northern lights dazzle Alberta with breathtaking show

The northern lights put on one heck of a show for Alberta Friday evening into early Saturday morning, with dazzling colours on display.

Photos from across the province showed the beautiful views observed by Albertans, with hints of green, red, and even purple in some photos.

Take a peep at some of the photos shared across the province during the rare event.

Wow. This really lived up to the hype! Best I’ve seen thus far! Loving the pink / purple👌#Auroraborealis #yeg pic.twitter.com/GQ40pvQI7f — Erik Younk (@YounkShack) May 11, 2024

