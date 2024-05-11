Northern lights dazzle Alberta with breathtaking show

The northern lights put on one heck of a show for Alberta Friday evening into early Saturday morning, with dazzling colours on display.
Photos from across the province showed the beautiful views observed by Albertans, with hints of green, red, and even purple in some photos.
Take a peep at some of the photos shared across the province during the rare event.
Feeling so fortunate to have experienced this level of beauty tonight in Calgary. #yyc #Alberta #solarstorm #NorthernLights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/Z4RW2Hgu1n
— Tang Choy, MBA (@tangchoy) May 11, 2024
Words can’t describe how beautiful it is! HOOLLYYYY #yyc #Auroraborealis #abstorm pic.twitter.com/0hO9QlyxFX
— Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) May 11, 2024
Wow. This really lived up to the hype! Best I’ve seen thus far! Loving the pink / purple👌#Auroraborealis #yeg pic.twitter.com/GQ40pvQI7f
— Erik Younk (@YounkShack) May 11, 2024
#EdmontonOilers won and Lady #AuroraBorealis is visible in #DowntownYEG
What a great night ☺️#yeg #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/0iYvuB5w32
— 젠 G3N ⁷⁼¹ ⟬⟭ ApoBangpo 💜 (@Gen_Fleur) May 11, 2024
Hey @Space_Station looking good flying over #Alberta pic.twitter.com/HfRW8L9zi7
— Justin Hubert 🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@JustinHubert) May 11, 2024
#NorthernLights #Alberta #edmonton pic.twitter.com/KIEPv0YbM9
— C.T. 🇨🇦 (@iStopper1) May 11, 2024
What a beautiful sky tonight! Not a filter needed! #alberta #northenlights #nofilterneeded #acrerage pic.twitter.com/HjKOJ8QlCU
— Richie (@RichieVroom) May 11, 2024
#solarstorm2024 #alberta #canada #Auroraborealis #airdrie pic.twitter.com/DeZllgfFMi
— Sarah Zagoda (@SarahZagoda) May 11, 2024
Amazing to see a rainbow at night #Auroraborealis @weathernetwork #blackfalds #alberta pic.twitter.com/1zZ8HVAj6c
— Ashley Fowler (@ashleylang2) May 11, 2024
Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in Alberta? Let us know in the comments below.