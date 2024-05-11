NewsWeather

Northern lights dazzle Alberta with breathtaking show

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 11 2024, 7:32 am
Northern lights dazzle Alberta with breathtaking show
The northern lights put on one heck of a show for Alberta Friday evening into early Saturday morning, with dazzling colours on display.

Photos from across the province showed the beautiful views observed by Albertans, with hints of green, red, and even purple in some photos.

Take a peep at some of the photos shared across the province during the rare event.

Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in Alberta? Let us know in the comments below.

