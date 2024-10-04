Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

The $3.1M penthouse at JW Marriott Edmonton is for sale and it's WILD

Oct 4 2024, 3:56 pm
If you are looking for a chance to live it up big time in the heart of downtown, a penthouse at the JW Marriott Edmonton building could be yours for $3,100,000.

Perched in the upper sections of the JW Marriott are residential condos named Legends Private Residences, which is where this massive 3,322-square-foot place can be found.

It’s so huge it takes up an entire half-floor of the building!

Its listing added that it has underwent nearly $300,000 in pre-construction upgrades, and some key features of the place include a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, an oversized curved island, a walk-in refrigerated wine cellar, a wet bar with custom glass, and a natural stone fireplace feature wall.

One dazzling feature of the property is the 730-square-foot terrace and “over 270 unobstructed city and River Valley views.”

You are also so close to Rogers Place (this place would be perfect for pregames and celebrating after a big Oilers win), along with tons of spots to shop and dine.

On top of living in such a luxe space, the shared facilities of the JW Marriott include a spa with an indoor pool plus steam areas, ARCHETYPE Fitness, 24/7 concierge/security, valet and dining services.

If you are looking for something that is a little cheaper and with some history to it, check out this 100+-year-old home in YEG that just saw bucks knocked off its listing price.

