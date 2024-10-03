CuratedOutdoors

There's a huge park in Edmonton you can only access by boat

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 3 2024, 7:56 pm
There's a huge park in Edmonton you can only access by boat
Alberta Parks | Vadim Gouida/Shutterstock

There’s a provincial park in the south end of Edmonton that’s currently only accessible by boat, and if you’re looking for a little slice of nature without going too far, you’ll have to check it out.

Big Island Provincial Park, located in southwest Edmonton, is a nearly 80-hectare parcel of provincial Crown land along the North Saskatchewan River that was established in February 2023.

The park is a tri-government partnership between Enoch Cree Nation, the City of Edmonton, and the Government of Alberta.

Although Big Island is no longer an actual island due to natural processes, it has played an outsized role in Edmonton’s history. It holds cultural significance for Indigenous people who have lived in the region for millennia.

Alberta Parks

In the early 20th century, Big Island was a popular day-trip spot for Edmontonians travelling by steamboat.

The area is also a wildlife corridor, containing mature forests and ecologically significant wetlands.

As the park is surrounded by private land, its current access is by river only. Plans are in the works to design new roads and a trail system, as well as picnic sites in the park. Currently, it is mostly untouched, with some informal trail systems throughout the “island.”

We always love to see more access to Edmonton’s river valley and we can’t wait to see more trails through the area! Until then, Big Island Provincial Park looks to be the perfect spot for adventure-seekers.

Would you boat to this “island?” Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop