A beautiful piece of Edmonton's history just saw a $100K price drop

A piece of Edmonton history with immaculate views of the city is up for grabs, and it could be yours for a lower price now.

The George Durrand Residence, located at 10417 Saskatchewan Drive, was built in 1913 and fully restored from 2020-2023 and is currently selling for $2,690,000, a cool $100,000 cheaper than it was on the market for earlier this summer.

It’s listed on the market as an office building, offering unobstructed views of downtown and the river valley, plus additional development land on the property.

According to the Alberta Register of Historic Places, the residence is valued for its association with the Durrand family, who represented the type of professional families that began populating the then-City of Strathcona in the early 20th century.

The family was well known for its contracting business, responsible for the construction of the home as well as others in Edmonton.

“The generous proportions of this house’s interior reception spaces indicate an associated value with formal entertaining among the social and business elite of the affluent Strathcona and Edmonton communities,” the Alberta Register of Historic Places writes.

The home was later owned by Harold Gould MacDonald, founder of the H.G. MacDonald Company of contractors, responsible for work including the Northwest Utilities Building in downtown Edmonton.

The building boasts 4,397 square feet of space, including a developed basement, multiple fireplaces, and even a freshly paved 14-car parking lot, per its listing.

Peep those beautiful stained glass doors that greet you as you step inside the home– could you imagine seeing the day in and day out? Stunning!

There are seven offices, a loft/boardroom, and a kitchen, plus four more offices in the basement.

With files from Allison Stephen