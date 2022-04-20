You do not want to be thinking about the best places to get snacks when it’s too late.

It would be best if you had a game plan to avoid finding yourself in the same predicament as Harold and Kumar.

Whether it’s 4/20 or just a regular day in your books, there’s no denying that cannabis and food go very, very well together.

It doesn’t matter if you’re smoking, vaping, or ingesting; you’ll probably get hungry on 420. Lucky for us, Edmonton is filled with delicious spots to get some grub while you’re enjoying the effects of a little Mary Jane.

While there is no right or wrong choice in eating food while high in this city, these spots have a chill and relaxed atmosphere with great food.

Here are the best places to get a cure for the munchies when you’re high in Edmonton.

Massive burgers, grilled hot dogs, and tasty drinks are all fantastic when high, but having them all in one place is 4/20 heaven.

Address: 5015 101st Avenue NW #125, Edmonton

Address: 17020 95th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 10560 114th Street NW, Edmonton

The burgers here are huge, with creations like The Big Jack — a HEFTY burger with two patties, Jack sauce, fries, gravy, cheese curds, ranch, AND a grilled cheese all on the burger — we think it’s perfect for 4/20.

Address: 10354 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Sometimes 4/20 starts earlier in the day, and breakfast is what you’re looking for. This spot has a packed sandwich that comes not with one but two eggs cooked in any style, with an exciting choice of meats, including ham, strip bacon, maple sausage, and even meatloaf.

Address: 12427 102nd Avenue, Edmonton

The menu at Waffle Bird is not like your run-of-the-mill chicken and waffles restaurant. It’s almost ideally suited for a 4/20 crowd. There’s chicken and waffles, but the menu also has the woahnut, a beautiful combination of a waffle and a donut.

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

A food item that is delicious AND you can trip out over is the ultimate meal on 4/20. Stuffed Pastries makes modern Korean snacks, filling animal-shaped pastries with a signature custard and decorating them beautifully. There are also soft-serve AND pizza options!

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Leopold’s Tavern has some of the best poutines in the city, from the classic version made the proper Quebec way to new takes, like the buffalo chicken ranch poutine. If you’re feeling up for it, try the massive Punchbowl Poutine, wishing in at over eight pounds.

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

A joint with the word “high” in it is already perfect for this list. It helps that this place serves up cheesy and crispy Detroit-style deep-dish pizza. This is one of the best places to get munchies.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Imagine celebrating your 4/20 in front of a vast menu of fully loaded and customizable options for poutines, macaroni and cheese, salads, and pierogis.

Address: 10815 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

There is pizza at this cafe, but also over 100 different sweet dessert options, including massive cookie skillets, milkshakes, pancakes, waffles, ice cream, fruit, and so much more.

Address: 3803 Calgary Trail NW #540, Edmonton

Fight the munchies with everybody’s favourite — pasta. At this welcoming spot, enjoy the various pasta creations, like “pizza me,” “more cheese for me,” “baked gorgonzola,” or, of course, the “amore classic.”

Address: 10235 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 14016 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 15216 127th Street NW, Edmonton

