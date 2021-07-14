Here are the best places to cry in Edmonton

From shedding a tear during an exam to hearing *that* song in an Uber ride home, we’ve all had a tearful moment in public.

So here are the best public places you can go to let out a good, healthy cry in Edmonton.

Shedding a tear surrounded by the four glass pyramids of the Muttart Conservatory is a thing of beauty. Settle on a quiet grassy area and just let it all out, and take in the beautiful city skyline when you are all done. Crying in the conservatory itself, surrounded by different desert or rainforest plants, is cool too.

Riddled with historic buildings and trees, the University of Alberta campus can be a solid spot to let your tears fall for a bit. With plenty of benches, tables and grassy fields, you may even make a new, empathetic friend from a distance. Especially during stressful finals week.

The Alberta Legislature is a good place to go to reflect. Go during an off time or later in the evening, and it can almost feel a little abandoned. With its large water fountains, it’s a scenic place to take a walk and get in your feels just outside the hustle-bustle of the downtown core.

It’s the largest mall in North America, providing too many perfect crying spots to count. Whether it’s the cheerful screams of kids going down waterslides or hitting a bend on a rollercoaster, there are plenty of places to let out a hard wail of a cry. There are plenty of nooks and crannies throughout the building to settle into and reflect, especially during off-peak hours. It’s one the most public places to cry in Edmonton but feels like the most incognito.

Let your tears flow under an array of colours at the Edmonton Neon Museum. You may be down and out at the moment, but the vibrant and dazzling lights will be sure to turn your frown upside down.

The Walterdale Bridge offers a distinct view of downtown and a nice, calming environment with the river flowing below.

It’s a great spot to stand and watch as your tears fall in the rushing water. It’s simply a beautiful place to cry.