A "Small Town Alberta Starter Pack" has people chiming in about 'Berta towns

A Reddit post detailing a “Small Town Alberta Starter Pack” has ignited a debate and some story swapping of cliche small-town living in Alberta.

The original post stated, “Forgot a couple of things. Let me know what you think should’ve made the cut,” with the image featuring things like a Boston Pizza, cowboy boots, a Subway restaurant, a large truck, and a can of Alberta Genuine Draft amongst other things.

The post garnered nearly 500 comments in less than 24 hours, with many people commenting on what should have been/not been included, as well as some fond memories and tales of small towns they had visited in the province.

“Yep small towns in my experience only have Tim’s and Subway both of which are inbuilt into a gas station,” wrote one user.

“Need to add the bar that is also a hotel but not the kind of hotel anyone would ever stay at,” one user chimed in, with people further suggesting Fox Creek as a spot that comes to mind.

“Chinese food restaurant in an old storefront building- busiest place on Main Street,” wrote another, with someone agreeing with “It’s Chinese food, subway, a&w, timmies, BP. In that order of arrival.”

“I’ve been to enough rural sites to know every single small town has an A&W,” said another, which received tons of agreement.

Either way, Albertans do adore their small towns. We are looking at you Drayton Valley, Black Diamond, Olds, Drumheller, Vegreville, High Prairie, Sundre, Stettler, and everywhere in between. Stay golden.