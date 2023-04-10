NewsHumour & Weird

Edmontonians are losing it after someone got stuck in the Talus Dome

Apr 10 2023, 3:32 pm
Edmontonians are losing it after someone got stuck in the Talus Dome
It’s definitely not something you see every day – a man had a harrowing experience Sunday night when he became trapped inside the Talus Dome just off Whitemud and Fox Drive.

Videos of the bizarre incident began circulating at around 9 pm last night. According to a CTV report, someone walking near the sculpture noticed the man trapped in the dome just before 8:30 pm and called 911.

 

The Talus Dome is one of Edmonton’s most iconic pieces of public art and comprises nearly 1,000 silver balls welded together with few gaps in between. Reports say the man fell in while walking on top of the statue.

Social media lit up in response to the dome incident.

 

 

After Edmonton Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to pull him out around an hour after the incident, he was eventually liberated from the dome.

There’s a small hole near the bottom where the man was cut loose, but we hope it’ll be an easy repair job for our favourite silver balls.

