An exciting new park is under construction in downtown Edmonton

Edmontonians love their green spaces, and a new park coming to Edmonton’s downtown core is music to our ears!

Construction is beginning on an exciting new park in downtown Edmonton, where vacant parking lots will be transformed into a natural oasis.

Warehouse Park will cover approximately 1.81 hectares, or just over two football fields, and will be located west of 106th Street and extend beyond 107th Street between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue.

The park is designed primarily as a community park for the area’s residents. It aims to be an “urban oasis” and a multipurpose green space featuring open areas that allow citizens to reflect and explore.

The downtown Edmonton park will replace five parking lots in the area of 106th Street and 102nd Avenue and has been identified as a major catalyst project that will spur development in the park’s vicinity.

In addition to amenities such as a playground, fitness area, and off-leash dog park, it will provide a place to host community events and gatherings, as well as informal recreation and leisure opportunities.

The park will also include just under one kilometre of new pathways, and 196 trees and 1,620 shrubs are planned to be planted.

Since the plans were announced in 2022, major developments have been proposed on three sites fronting the park, which could include up to five towers and 2,200 residential units.

Warehouse Park sits in the heart of Ward O-day’min, the Anishinaabe word for strawberries or heart-berries. In its design, the park pays gentle tribute to the meaning of the strawberry.

The park’s centre will feature a large, open lawn space shaped like a strawberry, around which the other park elements flow.

You might also like: TikToker goes on rant about "out of control" tipping culture in Canada

McDonald's is bringing back three retro sauces across Canada

"Bought on a whim": Alberta couple pockets $7M prize after big lottery win

The first year of construction will involve demolishing and removing existing infrastructure on the park site, installing utility servicing, and advancing work on the pavilion.

As part of the project, a portion of 107th Street will be permanently closed to traffic.

Pedestrian and vehicle access will be maintained on 106th Street during the first year of construction, and people are encouraged to use 106th Street as an alternate route.

Construction is planned to take two years, with the park scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2025.