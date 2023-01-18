Best pancakes in Edmonton you need to try at least once
A solid stack of the best pancakes in Edmonton is truly hard to beat.
When you’re craving a piping hot tower of fluffy flapjacks covered in sugary syrup, there are some seriously top-notch breakfast and brunch joints in Edmonton you can visit to wet your whistle.
Sweet OR savoury, we have you covered when you’re out for brunch in Edmonton.
Here is where you can get some of the best pancakes in Edmonton.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Looking to support local and still have your pancake cravings satisfied? Then you have to check out OEB Breakfast Co.
It offers the iconic “threesome” which is a satisfying breakfast with pancakes, two eggs cooked in any style, and your choice of hardwood bacon, smoked bacon, rosemary ham, chicken blueberry bangers, or maple pork bangers.
How’s that for a full breakfast?
Address: 10240 124th Street, Edmonton
Address: 10174 100a Street NW, Edmonton
Address: 5133 Mullen Road, Edmonton
Denny’s
C’mon, Denny’s speaks for itself when it comes to pancakes.
The menu has a variety of choices like choconana, cinnamon roll, dolce berry banana, nine-grain, and a personal favourite, salted caramel, and banana cream pancakes.
If you’re someone who is looking for a guaranteed perfect, golden, fluffy pancake, Denny’s is the right place for you.
Address: Various locations
Fuwa Fuwa Edmonton
The soft and airy pancakes here are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more. The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.
Address: 8103 – 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Urban Diner
Ever had Dutch poffertjes before?
The Urban Diner is the place to try these mini-pancakes. Serving 12 on a plate, these are dusted with icing sugar and served with chocolate sauce and maple syrup for dipping.
Address: 12427 102nd Avenue, Edmonton
Blue Chair Cafe
The brunch menu here has pancakes that are topped with blueberry syrup, seasonal fruit, and maple syrup. There’s often live music here as well, in case you’re in the mood for pancakes and a show.
Address: 9624 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Padmanadi
Padmanadi is a hugely popular vegan Indonesian restaurant in Edmonton.
During brunch service, the spot serves up vegan homemade pancakes, served with either banana or apple cinnamon.
Address: 10740 101st Street, Edmonton