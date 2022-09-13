This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from sandwich shops to burger joints.

This highly anticipated sandwich bar has been in the works for a long time and it’s finally opened its doors.

Located in Old Strathcona, this is a must-try spot with fresh sandwiches, sides, drinks, and more.

Veggie sandwiches on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads will be available, and so will Cubanos, egg salad, and Italian sandwiches with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread.

If you’re craving a house-made meatball sub on fresh bread baked with melted cheese and marinara sauce, then this is the spot to hit.

Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Okay, technically this is a to-go concept and not a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but it’s still very exciting.

This concept started in 2018 as a late-night burger and beer bar operating out of Kitsilano’s Their There coffee shop at night. Earlier this year, it opened its own store in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

Now, Edmonton can try it out because Hundy has soft-launched a ghost kitchen with all of the hits on the menu.

Bacon cheeseburgers, hot chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, and more are all must-try options here. All of the sides are available to order as well, like fries, poutine, and cabbage salad.

Not only does this space serve up espresso-style coffee drinks and ice cream cones, but also deals in all things Pokemon.

Aiming to “provide a one-stop shop for anything Pokemon-related,” this will be a haven for buying products, grabbing a drink, and, hopefully, getting a game going with friends.

The cafe menu offers customized ice cream, milkshakes, espresso-based drinks, Italian sodas, cold brew, and various light food items to snack on.

Address: 6825 177th Street NW, Edmonton

This is a place for Japanese appetizers, cheese and pickle-focused dishes, house-made Ramen, cocktails, and more.

It just soft opened on September 6 at 10532 82nd Avenue NW.

The menu concept is modern-style Japanese food to pair together with handcrafted cocktails. A few of the food items include pressed sushi, fusion-style sashimi, fried chicken Bao Sandwiches, and the signature Moji Baked Curry Pan rice.

There is also a homemade tonkatsu ramen pork broth that takes 20 hours to make. The baked curry is made with buttered rice, sweet corn, egg, ribs, and cheese for the ultimate gooey pull.

Address: 10532 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

