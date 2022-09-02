Pal’s Sandwich Bar, the new concept from the same team as the beloved Whyte Avenue restaurant Pip, has finally opened.

This highly anticipated sandwich bar has been in the works for a long time and it’s finally opened its doors.

Located in Old Strathcona, this is a must-try spot with fresh sandwiches, sides, drinks, and more.

Pip, a cocktail spot and eatery, has made quite the name for itself over the past five years. Luckily, it’s only moving across the street from its current location at 10403 83rd Avenue. Pals isn’t too far away either at 10335 – 83rd Avenue.

Sides include fries, chips, and potato salad, but obviously, it’s the sandwiches that will become the stars of the show.

Veggie Sandwiches on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads will be available, and so will Cubanos, egg salad, and Italian sandwiches with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread.

If you’re craving a house-made meatball sub on fresh bread baked with melted cheese and marinara sauce, then this is the spot to hit.

There will also be a wide range of tasty cocktails to try here.

Classic cocktails like the negroni, dark and stormy, and more will be shaken and stirred by experts, something slightly unique for a neighbourhood sandwich shop. There is even one cocktail garnished with a slab of fresh deli meat and a pepperoncini.

A sunny sandwich date in autumn sounds like the perfect lunch idea to us.

Pal’s Sandwich Bar

Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

