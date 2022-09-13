Yutaka Japanese Bistro & Bar just opened in Edmonton.

This is a place for Japanese appetizers, cheese and pickle-focused dishes, house-made Ramen, cocktails, and more.

It just soft opened on September 6 at 10532 82nd Avenue NW.

The menu concept is modern-style Japanese food to pair together with handcrafted cocktails. A few of the food items include pressed sushi, fusion-style sashimi, fried chicken Bao Sandwiches, and the signature Moji Baked Curry Pan rice.

There is also a homemade tonkatsu ramen pork broth that takes 20 hours to make. The baked curry is made with buttered rice, sweet corn, egg, ribs, and cheese for the ultimate gooey pull.

There are three different options for everyone’s favourite: fried chicken sandwiches. There is a crispy one, sweet and spicy, and the Knockout Super Hot sauce if you’re brave enough.

This is a cocktail bar as well, and refreshing and colourful drinks round out the menu here. Layered in colour and flavour, just ask your server which drinks pair the best with whatever food dishes you decide on.

Check out this new spot and try some new Japanese dishes (and cocktails).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yutaka Japanese Bistro & Bar (@yutakayeg)

Yutaka Japanese Bistro & Bar

Address: 10532 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram