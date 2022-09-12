4 Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to this fall
Summer is ending, and fall is approaching. Thankfully, there are many new Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to.
This autumn, there are several exciting new restaurants and bars that will open their doors, and we can’t wait to try them. From Spanish-style tapas restaurants to delicious donut shops, here are four Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this fall.
- You might also like:
- One of the highest-rated coffee shops in Canada is in Alberta
- 5 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- 7 best new restaurants that opened in Edmonton this summer
Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar
View this post on Instagram
Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar, a very popular spot in Edmonton for authentic Spanish tapas, is opening a new location in Edmonton.
Looking to open sometime before the end of this year, this will be the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind Sabor. Hopefully, it’s sometime this fall.
Tapas include delicious shareable dishes like ricotta-stuffed piquillo peppers, serrano and cheese croquettes, and grilled Spanish octopus. There are also extravagant charcuterie boards with a huge selection of cheeses, meats, bread, and more.
The Canadian Icehouse/The Banquet Bar
View this post on Instagram
Coming to Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, the downtown Ice District will soon see the opening of not one but two massive new sports bars.
Originally announced back in January, this has been in the works for a while, and it now looks like both spots will be opening up sometime in September.
The Banquet Bar and The Canadian Icehouse (both part of The Canadian Brewhouse family) will open side-by-side in Edmonton’s Ice District, making for a truly epic spot.
This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. There will be not only fireplaces and outdoor games out on this massive space but also batting cages!
Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles
View this post on Instagram
This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou, traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario is about to open up in Edmonton.
There are more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls at Mogouyan.
Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.
Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
Doughnut Party
View this post on Instagram
The address is still hidden in secrecy, as is the exact opening date, but it should be soon in a hip new YEG spot. This will be the third location for the growing team.
Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade Fritters; Dutchies made with apple, cinnamon, cream cheese, and nerds; and earl grey shortbread with chocolate and caramel are just a handful of options to choose from.
Whether you prefer sprinkles, icing, glazes, or all three on the same donut, this shop is a must-try. It could be open in the winter, but here’s hoping it’s autumn instead.