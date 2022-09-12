4 Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to this fall

Summer is ending, and fall is approaching. Thankfully, there are many new Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to.

This autumn, there are several exciting new restaurants and bars that will open their doors, and we can’t wait to try them. From Spanish-style tapas restaurants to delicious donut shops, here are four Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about this fall.

Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar, a very popular spot in Edmonton for authentic Spanish tapas, is opening a new location in Edmonton.

Looking to open sometime before the end of this year, this will be the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind Sabor. Hopefully, it’s sometime this fall.

Tapas include delicious shareable dishes like ricotta-stuffed piquillo peppers, serrano and cheese croquettes, and grilled Spanish octopus. There are also extravagant charcuterie boards with a huge selection of cheeses, meats, bread, and more.

Coming to Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, the downtown Ice District will soon see the opening of not one but two massive new sports bars.

Originally announced back in January, this has been in the works for a while, and it now looks like both spots will be opening up sometime in September.

The Banquet Bar and The Canadian Icehouse (both part of The Canadian Brewhouse family) will open side-by-side in Edmonton’s Ice District, making for a truly epic spot.

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. There will be not only fireplaces and outdoor games out on this massive space but also batting cages!

