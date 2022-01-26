The long-awaited opening of the Monsoon Bistro & Bar has finally arrived.

This new Edmonton restaurant is serving authentic Indian food in a swanky contemporary setting.

Delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, and the city’s first-ever Cha House make this an incredibly exciting addition to Edmonton’s culinary scene.

The food at Monsoon featured classic favourites you may know, made with fresh ingredients and a creative flair. There are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian options available in many of the dishes here, most of which are best enjoyed shared.

The menu at Monsoon is very large, so come hungry to try as many items as possible.

Shareable’s include Indian classics like pakora, paneer, and chaat, all prepared in ways you’ve never seen them before. There are even tandoori tacos here, with your choice of three different proteins.

The built-in tandoor oven creates nearly 20 superb dishes on the menu cooked in the traditional tandoori style. The tandoor oven-cooked kebabs, bread, and proteins like the citrus-infused charred beef short ribs.

Curated and created to go perfectly with the food is an extensive wine list and signature cocktail menu, like the Sharabi, a drink made with Revelstoke Raspberry Bathtub Gin, St-Germain, lemon juice, fresh rosemary, and club soda.

The Cha House at Monsoon is a first of its kind for Edmonton. This little shop is a place to bring authentic Indian chai tea home with you in any of their custom-curated tea boxes.

Stop in and grab a bite at Edmonton’s newest authentic restaurant, and maybe grab a custom tea box to bring home from the Cha House.

Monsoon Bistro & Bar

Address: 4485 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Instagram