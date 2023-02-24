10 best Edmonton food events to check out in March
February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in March.
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
The Great Canadian Baking Show open call
The show is hosting an open casting call on Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Express Downtown Edmonton.
Not only is this a chance to become a contestant on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you’ll also meet local Great Canadian Baking Show alumni, fellow bakers, and a few crew members.
When: Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm
Where: Holiday Inn Express – 10010 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Dinner and a Movie
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On February 3, the bar will be showing the classic thriller Speed.
When: Friday, March 3 from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
NOSH
There will be more than 80 food and beverage producers from across Alberta at this two-day food market.
When: Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, 2023
Where: 401 Festival Lane – Sherwood Park
Price: FREE
Edmonton Craft Beer Fest
This is a massive annual event filled with excited beer lovers, craft beer samples, and amazing food vendors.
When: March 10 and 11, 2023
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Price: $19.99 to $49.99
Blue Jay Sessions
The Blue Jay Sessions are coming to Edmonton!
These intimate dinners, brunches, and cocktail hours are a YYC favourite, and this month, the foodie events are arriving in YEG. Check out the site as well to see what each session entails and the live music to expect.
When: March 9 to 11, 2023
Where: OTTO Food & Drink – 11405 95th Street, Edmonton
Price: Starting at $15
Dry-Aged Steak Night
Have you ever wondered what a dry-aged steak tastes like? Or why it tastes like that? or what makes it so special?
This is a great opportunity to experience it all. This dinner includes a 2 oz dry-aged steak, served with mashed potatoes with Boursin cheese, red wine demi-glace, broccolini, and cheese toast.
When: March 10 and 11 at 6 pm
Where: The Canadian Icehouse – 10332 103rd Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $49.99
The Kitchen: Banana Muffins
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty sweet one. You’ll learn the process of creating classic banana muffins.
When: Thursday, March 9 from 1 to 2 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
