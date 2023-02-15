"The Great Canadian Baking Show" is hosting a casting call in Edmonton

The Great Canadian Baking Show is returning and so is your chance to show off your skills.

The show is hosting an open casting call on Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Express Downtown Edmonton.

Not only is this a chance to become a contestant on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you’ll also meet local Great Canadian Baking Show alumni, fellow bakers, and a few crew members.

Plus, you’ll have your baking tasted by the show’s expert team.

That’s really all you’ll need to do. Bring your best signature baked item to The Great Canadian Baking Show’s open-call event, and you could be chosen to bake in the tent this summer.

This is a rare opportunity, as the show is currently only holding casting calls in three other Canadian cities: Montreal, Halifax, and Winnipeg.

Good luck and happy baking! Reserve your spot here.

When: Wednesday, March 1, from 9 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Holiday Inn Express – 10010 104th Street NW, Edmonton