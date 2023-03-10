Rosewood Foods is one of the most well-known downtown spots in Edmonton.

Some know it best for a great cup of coffee, a quick bite to eat, or a sweet spot for a cruller, but fewer might be aware of just how fantastic of a brunch place it is.

In addition to delicious coffee and tasty comfort food, Rosewood also serves beer and an impressively curated list of natural wines.

It’s definitely one of the best places for brunch in YEG.

Dished recently had the opportunity to pull up a chair at this dinette with walls covered in local art, an open kitchen concept, and more than a few great opportunities for prime people-watching.

We definitely wanted to try a little bit of everything. We were hungry, but the incredible menu of breakfast classics, brunch specialties, sandwiches, baked sweets, and feature crullers made it too difficult to decide.

We started off with the breakfast burrito, which came with housemade chicken sausage, two creamy scrambled farm eggs, white cheddar, cherry tomato-herb salsa, and chili. This is usually served with crispy potatoes, but we opted for the kale gomadare salad mixed with local Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved radish, and a tangy Japanese-style sesame dressing.

Even better? You can get chicken with the salad, but it’s not your average grilled breast. It’s a katsu chicken cutlet.

We also tried the breakfast sandwich served on a house milk bun, made with a Four Whistle Farm egg and topped with cheddar cheese and chili jam on a house milk bun.

A few other fantastic items included on the weekend brunch menu include lemony buttermilk pancakes, chèvre grilled cheese, Rosewood Bar Burger, and salsa verde toasted rice made with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, shaved radish, pickled carrots, za’atar, and house chili oil.

The always-changing menu of sweet treats is half the fun of returning to this spot, peering through the glass to see what the specials of the day are. We tried a carrot cake cupcake (with whipped cream cheese icing and nutmeg) and a large box filled with crullers, from lemon poppyseed to honey pistachio.

The crullers go fast but they’re definitely worth travelling here for.

This is a great spot for brunch, but it also might be the best cafe in the city. And the best spot for lunch. And the best date spot. You could make the case for any of it and it would be hard to argue with.

The next time you’re looking for a low-key, cafe-style dinette that offers a little bit of everything, prepared by an incredibly talented kitchen team and served by friendly counter staff, check out Rosewood Foods.

Rosewood Foods

Address: 10150 100th Street NW #101, Edmonton

Instagram