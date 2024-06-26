NewsDevelopmentUrbanized

A huge 200-room hotel is in the works in Edmonton's ICE District

Jun 26 2024
Development in Edmonton’s ICE District continues to take off, with a massive new hotel set to begin construction just north of Rogers Place.

The Holiday Inn & Candlewood Suites, located at 10624 101st Street NW, will consist of a 115-room Holiday Inn and an 85-room Candlewood Suites Hotel.

Skyrise Edmonton says the hotels will be co-located within a single building alongside street-level retail space.

A development permit was approved for the hotel in 2019, the database reports.

Google Street View

With the site currently serving as surface-level parking lots, there’s no doubt this development will bring much-needed vibrancy to the area.

Google Maps

The hotel’s parking will be underground, with a small number of spaces located toward the back of the building.

Construction is set to commence this year; the completion/opening date of the hotel is TBD.

