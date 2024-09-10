Air Canada has revealed its longlist of nominees for its Best New Restaurants in Canada for 2024, and two Edmonton spots have made the cut.

Bar Henry and Bernadette’s have claimed spots on Air Canada’s longlist of 30 new Canadian restaurants and are in the running for a coveted spot on its Top 10 list, which will be revealed later this fall.

The ranking, which is the longest-running in Canada, is compiled using a list of new restaurants assembled by a panel of food experts. Each of the recommended restaurants is then ranked by a single anonymous reviewer.

Bar Henry, which opened in February, is one of the latest ventures from chef and restaurateur Daniel Costa of Bar Bricco and Uccellino.

The aperitivo bar, located just inside the Henry Singer flagship store in Edmonton’s Ice District, seats around 30 people.

The menu takes inspiration from Northern Italy, with a range of dishes including house potato chips with fennel pollen, rosemary, and sea salt and Wagyu beef carpaccio with aioli, artichoke, caper leaf, and parmigiano.

Bernadette’s is a new spot brought to life by Pei Pei Chei Ow’s Scott Iserhoff and Svitlana Kravchuk. The spot offers wine and Indigenous sharing plates that use local, seasonal and traditional ingredients.

On Wednesdays, Bernadette’s also offers wine flights alongside a selection of bannock bites with bone marrow, elk and housemade cheese.

Time will tell if Bar Henry and Bernadette’s make Air Canada’s Top 10 list, which is set to be revealed on November 4.

Have you been to Bar Henry or Bernadette’s yet? Let us know in the comments.