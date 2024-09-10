Get ready, bubble tea fans! One of Calgary’s most popular bubble tea spots is gearing up to open in Edmonton.

Thé Moon (pronounced T Moon) is finally making its way to Edmonton, where it will be opening its flagship location at 3559 Gateway Boulevard.

“Over the years we’ve received endless love from Edmonton it’s about time to step up our game,” Thé Moon said in an Instagram post.

The flagship store will be serving all of Thé Moon’s offerings that fans know and love in YYC, from bubble tea, coffee, milk tea, soft serve, and so much more.

Thé Moon has a huge range of tasty and aesthetically pleasing beverages such as its Taro Cloud with real taro slush and house special cloud foam and the Pink Drink with rose, lychee and chamomile.

The spot also offers plenty of toppings, including strawberry, mango or lychee popping pearls, coconut jelly, and grass jelly, so you can customize your sip.

The spot is incredibly popular in Calgary, where it has three locations in the Beltline, Legacy and Mahogany neighbourhoods.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new spot heading to Edmonton.

Address: 3559 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

