3 best Edmonton food events to check out in March
It’s a brand-new month, and that means more delicious foodie events are on the way to Edmonton.
From an enormous week celebrating YEG’s cocktail scene to a huge beer festival, the month is set to be jam-packed.
If you’re looking to get some dates on the calendar, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss out on this month in Edmonton.
Edmonton Cocktail Week
Celebrate Edmonton’s incredible distillers, bartenders, bars and restaurants as part of this cocktail-packed week. Participating bars and restaurants will be serving up specially crafted feature cocktails for just $12.
When: March 4 to 10, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Nosh Food Fest
This super popular festival is returning to Sherwood Park for a weekend. Over 100 gourmet food vendors from all over Alberta will be selling delicious bites.
When: March 2 and 3, 2024
Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
Edmonton Craft Beer Festival
Over 500 beers from more than 100 different breweries will be ready and waiting to be tasted at this enormous event. As well as plenty of beer, you’ll be able to get your hands on eats from local vendors and check out some live music.
When: March 8 and 9, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: From $21.90 per person; buy tickets here